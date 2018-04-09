Obituary: Romeo Berube, 68

Romeo Berube, 68, of Southington, passed away on Saturday, April 7th at HOCC at New Britain General.

He was born on Nov. 22, 1949 in Ft. Kent, ME the son of Rosa (Michaud) Berube and the late Vincent Berube.

Prior to his retirement Romeo worked at the Kuhn Training Center in Meriden. He was a parishioner of St. Thomas Church.

In addition to his mother of Southington, he leaves his brothers Joseph Michaud of South Carolina, Vincent Berube Jr. of Plainville, Nelson Berube and Philip Berube both of Southington as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 11th at 9:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to St. Thomas Church at 10 am for a Mass. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Tuesday from 6-8 pm.

Memorial donations may be made in Romeo’s memory to the Bristol Adult Resource Center (BARC) 621 Jerome Ave. Bristol, CT 06010

