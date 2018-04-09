Obituary: Luann E. (Kellmel) Vancour, 57

Luann E. (Kellmel) Vancour, 57, of Southington, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. She was born in Hartford on December 28, 1960 to the late Albert and Shirley (Burr) Kellmel and had been a longtime Southington resident.

Luann had a strong faith in God. She adored her family and her cats, Mobley, Maggie and Riley. She loved her daughter Melissa and her grandsons were her heart and her world.

Luann is survived by her cherished daughter, Melissa Collins and her husband Gary of Naugatuck; 3 precious grandsons; Brandon, Christopher, Zachary; her sister, Judy Valentin and her husband Henry of Burlington; her brother, Robert Humphrey of Hartford; her special friend, Harold Goslin of Maine and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Susan Marie Duprey and her brother Michael Kellmel.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Luann’s memory may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 8, 2018 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held before the service from 12:00 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.