Obituary: Claudia (Basso) Mauro, 77

Claudia (Basso) Mauro, 77, of Seminole, FL and formerly of Southington, passed away on Sunday, March 29th in Gulf Port, FL. She was the wife of the late Angelo “Chile” Mauro.

She was born in Bronx, NY on Jan. 13, 1941, the daughter of the late Andrew and Ida (Lugano) Basso. Prior to her retirement Claudia was a medical receptionist for the Ophthalmic Consultants in Meriden for many years.

She is survived by her son Michael and wife Janis Mauro of Seminole, FL and her cherished granddaughter Delaney Mauro and many loving nieces, nephews and family members.

Funeral services will be private. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. is assisting with arrangements.

