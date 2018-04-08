Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, April 7

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, April 7. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Baseball—The Blue Knights dropped their second-straight loss to remain winless on the season after falling by a run, 7-6, at Greenwich (2-1). The Knights will look for their first win of the season next week with contests against Berlin (2-0), Tolland (0-0), divisional Conard (0-0), and Fitch (2-0).

SOUTHINGTON SPRING RECORDS

Regular Season:

Week 1—1-1 (1-1).

Week 2—8-5 (7-4).

Males Qualified for Class LL Meet:

110m Hurdles (16.7)—Elijah Rodriguez, 15.85, 4/5 vs. Avon, Glastonbury at Southington High School.

4x800m Relay (8:50)—8:36.11, 4/5 vs. Avon, Glastonbury at Southington High School.

Shot Put (41’)—Jake Monson, 43’3”, 4/5 vs. Avon, Glastonbury at Southington High School.

Pole Vault (11’)—Zach Burleigh, 11’6”, 4/5 vs. Avon, Glastonbury at Southington High School; Casey Selinske, 11’, 4/5 vs. Avon, Glastonbury at Southington High School.

Females Qualified for Class LL Meet:

200m Dash (28.0)—Natalie Verderame, 27.8, 4/5 vs. Avon, Glastonbury at Southington High School.

4x100m Relay (54.5)—52.08, 4/5 vs. Avon, Glastonbury at Southington High School.

Shot Put (30’)—Amanda Howe, 38’8.5”, 4/5 vs. Avon, Glastonbury at Southington High School.

Discus Throw (85’)—Amanda Howe, 139’1”, 4/5 vs. Avon, Glastonbury at Southington High School.

Javelin Throw (90’)—Alijah Vega, 101’1”, 4/5 vs. Avon, Glastonbury at Southington High School; Julia Groll, 96’8”, 4/5 vs. Avon, Glastonbury at Southington High School; Janette Wadolowski, 90’, 4/5 vs. Avon, Glastonbury at Southington High School.

