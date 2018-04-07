Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, April 6

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, April 6. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Lacrosse—The Blue Knights capped off the week by bouncing back from Tuesday’s loss to earn their second win of the season with a two-point victory, 12-10, at Pomperaug (0-4). The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they travel to Newington (2-0) on Tuesday, April 10 and NFA (0-1) on Saturday, April 14. Southington is 2-1.

