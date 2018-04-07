Letter: Candidate supports Aqua Turf

To the editor:

As a small business owner, I support the Calvanese family’s Aqua Turf Club in Southington for hosting the Friends of the NRA event on Friday, March 23.

There are members of our community who want to boycott their business. By doing this, they are attacking a private, family-owned business and putting all of their employees at risk. I stand beside the family and employees and will defend their right to make a living and serve all their customers.

I am Diane Pagano, Republican candidate for State Representative in the 103rd House District and you will hear more from me in the coming weeks.

Diane Pagano, Cheshire,

Republican candidate, 103rd House District