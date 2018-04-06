Wyskiewicz graduates from military training

Pvt. Josh Wyskiewicz graduated from Basic Combat Training (BCT) and Advanced Individual Training (AIT) in the U.S. Army.

Wyskiewicz was a 2017 graduate from Southington High School, and he graduated from BCT and AIT on Dec. 7, 2017 after 28 weeks of One Station Unit Training with the Echo Company, 795th military police battalion while stationed at Fort Leonard Wood Army Base in Missouri.

He completed his training with the sharpshooter and marksmanship awards and an excellence award in physical fitness.

Wyskiewicz is currently stationed at Fort Shafter, Schofield Army Barracks in Hawaii with the 8th Military Police Brigade (Watchdogs) for the next two years.