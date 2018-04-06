Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, April 5

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Thursday, April 5. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Golf—The Blue Knights opened their season with a two-stroke victory, 179-181, over divisional NW Catholic at Wampanoag Country Club in West Hartford. The Knights will be back on the links next week with road contests against divisional opponents Farmington (0-0), Avon (0-0), and Hall (0-0).

Girls Lacrosse—The Lady Knights opened their season with an 18-8 rout of Newington (0-3) on the road. The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they travel to divisional Simsbury (1-0) on Wednesday, April 11 and NFA (1-2) on Friday, April 13.

Boys Outdoor Track & Field—The Blue Knights split their season opener with a 101-49 rout of Avon and 90-55 loss to Glastonbury at home. Southington’s top track finishes in the meet included the following: Elijah Rodriguez in the 110m hurdles (1st/8), Kolby Rogers in the 100m dash (1st/19), the 4x800m A relay (2nd/7), Cameron Clynes in the 300m hurdles (2nd/10), Conner Leone in the 3200m run (2nd/22), the 4x400m A relay (2nd/8), Joseph Verderame in the 400m dash (3rd/19) and 200m dash (3rd/20), Shane Leone in the 800m run (3rd/32), and Matthew Penna in the 1600m run (5th/38). Southington’s top field finishes included the following: Jake Monson in the discus throw (1st/19) and shot put (1st/24), Jeffrey Hannigan in the triple jump (1st/7) and high jump (3rd/10), Zach Burleigh in the pole vault (1st/10), Clynes in the javelin throw (2nd/15), and Anthony Penta in the long jump (4th/14). The following qualified for the Class LL meet: the 4x800m relay (8:36.11), Rodriguez in the 110m hurdles (15.85), Monson in the shot put (43’3”), Burleigh in the pole vault (11’6”), and Casey Selinske in the pole vault (11’). The Knights will be back in action next week when they travel to Sheehan High School in Wallingford for the Record Journal Invitational on Friday, April 13. Meet time is 3 p.m.

Girls Outdoor Track & Field—The Lady Knights split their season opener with a two-point victory, 76-74 over Avon and 92.5-57.5 loss to Glastonbury at home. Southington’s top track finishes in the meet included the following: the 4x100m A relay (1st/2), Natalie Verderame in the 200m dash (2nd/28) and 400m dash (3rd/21), Lilly Scalise in the 300m hurdles (2nd/9) and 100m hurdles (4th/15), the 4x400m A relay (2nd/4), the 4x800m A relay (3rd/4), Livvy Pizzitola in the 100m dash (3rd/25), Sarah Minkiewicz in the 800m run (5th/9), Jasmin Cahill in the 3200m run (7th/10), and Grace Michaud in the 1600m run (9th/27). Southington’s top field finishes included the following: Amanda Howe in the discus throw (1st/17) and shot put (1st/16), Alijah Vega in the javelin throw (1st/10), Tayler Riddick in the triple jump (2nd/7) and long jump (3rd/18), Ella Shamus-Udicious in the pole vault (T3rd/10), and Sydney Garrison in the high jump (T4th/13). Howe out-threw the next closest competitor in the discus throw by over 56 feet. The following qualified for the Class LL meet: the 4x100m relay (52.08), Verderame in the 200m dash (27.8), Vega in the javelin throw (101’1”), Julia Groll in the javelin throw (96’8”), Janette Wadolowski in the javelin throw (90’), and Howe in the discus throw (139’1”) and shot put (38’8.5”). The Knights will be back in action next week when they travel to Sheehan High School in Wallingford for the Record Journal Invitational on Friday, April 13. Meet time is 3 p.m.

Boys Tennis—The Blue Knights opened their season with a 7-0 sweep over Bristol Central (0-1) at home. The Knights dropped just three games in the match, which came in doubles. Singles wins included No. 1 Matt Balaoing over Sebastian Kania, No. 2 Nate Zmarlicki over Joey Averin, No. 3 Jon Kryzanski over Anthony Fasci, and No. 4 Kevin Chudy over Derick Mensan. Doubles wins included No. 1 Marek Kryzanski-Andrew Kudla over Mike Kominski-David Sao, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 Adam Kosko-Tyler Heidgerd over Sunny Tep-Paul Kurnrattanawanich; and No. 3 Mike Kwok-Ryan Klinzmann over Kenni Cantarcro-Jimmy Maule, 6-1, 6-0. The Knights will be back on the courts next week when they host East Hartford (0-0) on Wednesday, April 11 in their lone match of the week. Match time is 3:45 p.m.

Girls Tennis—The Lady Knights opened their season with a 7-0 sweep at Plainville (0-1). The Knights will be back on the courts next week when they travel to Enfield (1-0) on Wednesday, April 11 and then return home to host Mercy (1-0) on Thursday, April 12.

