Tunxis launches website for veteran students

Tunxis Community College has launched a new website for veteran students to help better connect them with information they need to apply to the college.

The website offers one-stop assistance for veterans who need information on educational benefits and the application process, while highlighting venues for veteran students to connect—the Tunxis Veterans’ OASIS and student Veterans’ Club.

“I am so proud to be able to leave something behind that truly benefits our student veterans,” said Tunxis graduate research assistant and U.S. Navy veteran Jazzmine Carrillo, who developed content for the website with Tunxis webmaster Jim Revillini. Carrillo, reported a press release from Tunxis, expects to receive her master’s degree from Central Connecticut State University in May.

Student veterans and officials from Tunxis, the Connecticut State Colleges & Universities, and Rep. Mike Demicco (D-Farmington) joined Carrillo for the official website launch on March 28. “This new site helps reflect our commitment to veterans, and favorably represents the diversity, inclusion and community spirit of the OASIS and our veterans,” said Dr. James Lombella, President of Asnuntuck Community College and Tunxis Community College, in the press release.

To view the website, visit tunxis.edu/veterans. Tunxis first opened its Veterans’ OASIS in 2009 to provide a place for Tunxis student veterans to meet, study and socialize between classes. The OASIS, which stands for Operation Academic Support for Incoming Service members, is a space for veterans and service members to connect, share their experiences and encourage each other as they transition back into civilian life. It is part of a larger initiative started in 2008 by the Connecticut Department of Veterans’ Affairs to form OASIS centers at all of Connecticut’s public colleges and universities.

For those who would like more on veterans benefits for education at Tunxis, call (860)773-1516 or email hlozada@tunxis.edu. Visit the Tunxis website at tunxis.edu for more on associate degree and certificate programs. Tunxis is located at the junction of Routes 6 and 177 in Farmington.