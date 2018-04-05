Scoreboard: Sports results on Tuesday, April 3

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Tuesday, April 3. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Lacrosse—The Blue Knights suffered their first loss of the season after falling, 11-5, to North Haven (2-0) at home. The Knights scored the game’s first goal and wouldn’t hit the back of the cage again until late in the third quarter. The Indians held a 5-1 lead at the half and pulled away with the help of four goals in the third. Anders Chubet, Ethan Thomson (1 assist), Evan Johanns, Tagan Welch, and Matt Thompson all scored a goal. Garrett Brown finished with 10 saves in the cage. Jack Broggi and Kasey Mongillo led the Indians with three goals each. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Pomperaug (0-2) on Friday. Game time is 7 p.m. Southington is 1-1.

