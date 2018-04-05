Obituary: Sarah A. (Sicignano) Nardi, 80

Sarah A. (Sicignano) Nardi, 80, of Southington, passed away on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at the HCC Bradley Memorial Campus. She was the wife of Ralph V. Nardi for 59 years.

Born April 1, 1938 in New Haven, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Nancy (Giorgio) Sicignano.

Sarah worked at Choate Rosemary Hall, for the American Heart Assoc., and Cuno Inc. until her retirement. She was a member of the Mary Our Queen Ladies Guild and Knitting Club. Sarah was an amazing baker and baked many wedding, birthday and celebration cakes for family and friends. She was a talented piano player and received joy from her music. Sarah enjoyed many crafts, including sewing. Her grandchildren were recipients of many beautiful holiday outfits as well. She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother.

In addition to her loving husband she leaves her children, Ralph Nardi Jr. and wife Kimberly of Wallingford, David Nardi and wife Charlene of Williamsburg, MA and Marianne Mastriano and husband Steve of Meriden; a sister Marie Crescenzo and husband Joseph of Wallingford; seven grandchildren, Samantha, Taylor, Jessica Michelle, Anthony, Stephen, Alexander and a great grandson Steven.

Her funeral will be held on Saturday, 9:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St., Plantsville for a Mass at 10 am. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday from 5-8 pm.

