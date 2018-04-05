‘Belle’ prepares for her arrival at April 28’s Princess Meet and Greet

The 6th Annual Princess Meet and Greet is coming Sunday, April 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and one of the fairy tale princesses scheduled to meet with boys and girls for this fundraiser to benefit Connecticut Children’s Medical Center’s Oncology Department and Southington Community Services paid a visit to Southington to help promote the event

The Observer spoke with Belle (Allison Bradshaw of Southington) from “Beauty and the Beast.”

Tickets for the Princess Meet and Greet, which will feature superheroes as well as fairy tale princesses, are $15 per person in advance. No tickets will be sold at the door.

For more information and to buy tickets, contact JoAnne Salerno at (860)620-3221, Putinontheritz@aol.com or Jodie (860) 518-9041.