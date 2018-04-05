A Journey in the Footsteps of the Saints

On Sunday, March 25, Southington native Dale Zarrella met with fans at the Southington Community Cultural Arts center at the Gura Building. The sculptor shared his career journey from Molokai to the Vatican. Zarrella is known in town as the sculptor of the crucifix at the Church of Saint Dominic in Southington, and a copy of his sculpture of Saint Damien of Molokai was presented to Pope Benedict XVI for Father Damien’s canonization. Above, from left, are Dawn Miceli, Zarrella, and SoCCA executive director Mary DeCroce.

Photo by JANELLE MORELLI