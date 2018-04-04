Southington Recreation Department listings for the April 6 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit www.southington.org/recreation.

SPRING SOCCER CLUB REGISTRATION (AGES 3-8)—Online registration through Friday, April 6 for the Small Stars (ages 3-5) and Academy (ages 6-8) programs of the Southington Soccer Club. Open to Southington boys and girls. Fees vary by program. More info or registration at www.southingtonsoccer.org.

ADAPTIVE FITNESS CLASS—Mondays, April 16 to May 21, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., in the DePaolo Middle School gym. Open to Southington children in grades 1-12 with special needs. A specialized fitness program focused on providing a safe routine and physical outlet to boost self-esteem and confidence in a fun environment. Cost is $55 per child. Info and forms at www.southington.org/AdaptiveFitness.

TENNIS LESSONS (BEGINNERS)—Mondays, April 16 to May 14, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (Session I) or 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. (Session II) at Panthorn Park tennis courts, Burritt St. Open to Southington boys and girls, ages 4-12. Cost is $60 per student. Class size is limited. Smaller, lightweight rackets available for kids ages 4-9 to use during lessions. Info and forms at www.southington.org/SpringTennis.

DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES—Wednesdays, April 18 to May 30 (beginners) or Thursdays, April 19 to May 31 (intermediate) at Stay N Play Pets, 420 N. Main St. The instructor is Kevin Medeiros. No dogs at April 18 beginner class. Cost is $135 per dog. All dogs must be at least 3 months of age by the first class and have up-to-date vaccinations in order to participate. Info and forms at www.southington.org/DogObedience.

TENNIS LESSONS (ADVANCED)—Saturdays, April 21 to-May 14, 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Panthorn Park tennis courts, Burritt St. Open to Southington boys and girls, ages 4-12. Cost is $60 per student. Class size is limited. Smaller, lightweight rackets available for kids ages 4-9 to use during lessions. Info and forms at www.southington.org/SpringTennis.

TENNIS: INTRO TO MATCH PLAY—Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., from April 17 to May 19 at Panthorn Park tennis courts. Open to Southington boys and girls, ages 7-14, who have previously taken lessons but aren’t experienced with strategy or scoring. Coaches will guide students and offer tips. Cost is $60 per player. Space is limited. Info and forms at www.southington.org/SpringTennis.

TENNIS: MATCH PLAY—Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., from April 17 to May 19 at Panthorn Park tennis courts. Open to Southington boys and girls, ages 7-18. Experienced players compete in organized setting with minimal assistance from coaches. Cost is $60 per player. Space is limited. Info and forms at www.southington.org/SpringTennis.

DOUBLE DUTCH & JUMP ROPE CLASSES—Thursdays, April 19 to June 14, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., in the Plantsville Elementary School gym, 70 Church St. Open to Southington boys and girls aged 8-14. Cost is $40 ($20 for each additional sibling). Class size is limited. Info and forms at www.southington.org/JumpRope.

YOUTH MARTIAL ARTS PROGRAMS—Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, April 23 to June 6, at Leadership Martial Arts, 1156 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk. Open to children aged 3-12 for the Tiny Tigers (ages 3-4), Little Dragons (ages 5-6), and Karate Kids (ages 7-12) programs. Class times vary. Cost is $69 per child, includes a uniform. Info and forms at www.southington.org/MartialArts.

KICKBOXING PROGRAM—Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. and Saturdays, 9 to 9:30 a.m. (Session I) or Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7:30 to 8:15 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 to 9:30 a.m. (Session II), from April 24 to June 5, at Leadership Martial Arts, 1156 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk. Open to new students ages 14 and up. Cost is $99, includes boxing gloves. Class size is limited. Info and forms at www.southington.org/kickboxing.

TINY HAWK SOCCER AND BASKETBALL—Five week program beginning the week of May 7 at Kennedy Middle School gym, 1071 S. Main St. Times and dates vary. Introduction program presented by Skyhawks Sports Academy. Open to Southington children ages 3-4. Cost is $75 per child. Class size limited. Info and forms at www.southington.org/skyhawks.

MINI HAWK SOCCER AND BASEBALL—Five week program beginning the week of May 7 at Kennedy Middle School gym, 1071 S. Main St. Times and dates vary. Introduction program presented by Skyhawks Sports Academy. Open to Southington children ages 4-7. Cost is $75 per child. Class size limited. Info and forms at www.southington.org/skyhawks.

CAMP RISE REGISTRATION—Registration underway as space allows through June 15. Camp RISE is open to Southington children with special needs. Session I (grades 2-5): July 2-3 and July 9-12; Session II (grades 6-12): July 16-19 and July 23-26. Sessions run 12:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. at South End Elementary School and Recreation Park. Cost varies by session. Space is extremely limited. More info and forms at www.southington.org/CampRISE

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit www.southington.org/BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

June

June 16, Lobster Bake in Gloucester and Rockport on Cape Ann, $154.

July

July 4, Macy’s Fireworks and Cruise, $254.

July 6-8, Gettysburg and Philadelphia (overnight), $344-$684.

July 14, Martha’s Vineyard, $114-$134.

July 14, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown, NY, $120.

August

Aug. 11-12, Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles (overnight), $254-484.

Aug. 18, Saratoga Race Course, $102.

September

Sept. 16, Rhode Island Lighthouse Cruise, $130.

Sept. 30, Garlic Festival and Hudson River Foliage Cruise, $104.

October

Oct. 6, New Hampshire Fall Foliage, $184.

Oct. 6-7, NASCAR Racing at Dover Downs (overnight), $302-$564.

Oct. 13, Boston “On Your Own,” $76.

Oct. 27, Haunted Happenings, Salem, MA, $76-$104.

November

Nov. 10, Kittery, Maine Shopping and Lobster Bake, $86-$124.

December