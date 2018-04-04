Police blotter for the April 6 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Saturday, March 21 to Wednesday, March 25:

Emmanuel Muniz, 22, of 125 Shadee Ln., Waterbury, was arrested on March 21 and charged with speeding, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, misuse of marker plates, failure to insure motor vehicle, and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Isaac Echevarria, 48, of 169 Stonefield Dr., Waterbury, was arrested on March 22 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Sean Clark, 30, of 17 Tabor Rd., Enfield, was arrested on March 23 and charged with traveling too fast, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Sean Clark, 30, of 17 Tabor Rd., Enfield, was arrested on March 23 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Amanda Gouthro, 35, of 163 Canton Rd., Burlington, was arrested on March 23 and charged with first degree criminal trespassing and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Wayne Gouthro, 33, of 163 Canton Rd., Burlington, was arrested on March 23 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Jessica Hayes, 35, of 218 Chamberlain Hwy., Meriden, was arrested on March 23 and charged with sixth degree larceny, less than $500 on a revoked credit card, receipt of goods from illegal use of a credit card, credit card theft, and criminal impersonation.

Mark Golebiewski, 53, of 41 Virginia Dr., Meriden, was arrested on March 24 and charged with fourth degree larceny.

Michael Ogden, 44, of 165 Jude Ln., Southington, was arrested on March 24 and charged with criminal iimpersonation, interfering with an officer, and two counts of operating a motor vehicle under suspension. In a separate incident, Odgen was charged with violating probation.

Elijah Guadalupe, 19, of 696 Prospect St., Plantsville, was arrested on March 24 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Luis Ortiz, 20, of 224 Beaver St., New Britain, was arrested on March 25 and charged with failure to display plates, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.