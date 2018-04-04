Police blotter for the April 6 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Saturday, March 21 to Wednesday, March 25:
- Emmanuel Muniz, 22, of 125 Shadee Ln., Waterbury, was arrested on March 21 and charged with speeding, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, misuse of marker plates, failure to insure motor vehicle, and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
- Isaac Echevarria, 48, of 169 Stonefield Dr., Waterbury, was arrested on March 22 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Sean Clark, 30, of 17 Tabor Rd., Enfield, was arrested on March 23 and charged with traveling too fast, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
- Sean Clark, 30, of 17 Tabor Rd., Enfield, was arrested on March 23 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Amanda Gouthro, 35, of 163 Canton Rd., Burlington, was arrested on March 23 and charged with first degree criminal trespassing and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.
- Wayne Gouthro, 33, of 163 Canton Rd., Burlington, was arrested on March 23 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Jessica Hayes, 35, of 218 Chamberlain Hwy., Meriden, was arrested on March 23 and charged with sixth degree larceny, less than $500 on a revoked credit card, receipt of goods from illegal use of a credit card, credit card theft, and criminal impersonation.
- Mark Golebiewski, 53, of 41 Virginia Dr., Meriden, was arrested on March 24 and charged with fourth degree larceny.
- Michael Ogden, 44, of 165 Jude Ln., Southington, was arrested on March 24 and charged with criminal iimpersonation, interfering with an officer, and two counts of operating a motor vehicle under suspension. In a separate incident, Odgen was charged with violating probation.
- Elijah Guadalupe, 19, of 696 Prospect St., Plantsville, was arrested on March 24 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Luis Ortiz, 20, of 224 Beaver St., New Britain, was arrested on March 25 and charged with failure to display plates, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.