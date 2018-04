Fire report for the April 6 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 22 incidents from Monday, March 19 to Sunday, March 25:

Monday, March 19

8:53:51 a.m., 209 Main St., Grove Hill, Medical assist, assist EMS

11:20:56 a.m., 69 Panthorn Trail, Unauthorized burning

4:42:25 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

7:23:12 p.m., 333 Songbird Ln., CO incident

11:46:43 p.m., 1448 West St., Motor Vehicle Accident

Tuesday, March 20

5:58:05 p.m., 68 Pepperidge Dr., HazMat release investigation

6:31:41 p.m., 114 Beecher St., Medical assist, assist EMS

9:26:41 p.m., 2279 Mount Vernon Rd., Lincoln, Smoke detector activation

Wednesday, March 21

10:09:51 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

11:22:33 a.m., 35 Hacienda Cir., Smoke detector activation

Thursday, March 22

7:48:13 p.m., 320 Edgewood Cir., Arcing, shorted electrical

9:01:15 p.m., 35 Potomac Ln., HazMat release investigation

Friday, March 23

12:27:19 p.m., 2279 Mount Vernon Rd., Lincoln, Smoke detector activation

5:25:47 p.m., 235 Queen St., Parking lot, Vehicle accident

7:44:12 p.m., 491 Darling St., Smoke detector activation

Saturday, March 24

11:25:08 a.m., 125 Paul Ter., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

12:26:10 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Lock-out Building

4:21:03 p.m., 34 Christine Dr., Chimney or flue fire, confined

9:46:11 p.m., 355 N. Star Dr., Lock-out Building

Sunday, March 25