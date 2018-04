Spring Lake Village officials are considering “goose round-ups” to euthanize geese from the property, citing health concerns and slip-and-fall concerns from feces. If the vote is approved, the board will seek a permit from the DEEP. A group of SLV residents have asked the directors to stop the vote and look at other options to shoo away geese, above. The ballots are due from SLV residents by April 6.

Photo by JANELLE MORELLI