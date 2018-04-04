Community garden applications accepted through April 19

The Southington Community Garden Association will operate its East Street Garden on a first come first serve basis this year.

Applications for a space can be obtained from the Planning Department, 196 North Main St. or on the town website at southington.org. Applications are due in the Planning Office by 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 19.

One application per family will be accepted. Garden space is for Southington residents only.

Gardeners are expected to plant in their beds within two weeks of opening day, and participants are responsible for keeping their areas clean and tidy.

Only organic gardening is allowed in the community gardens. No chemical fertilizers, pesticides, or weed killers are allowed in the garden.

Most crops are allowed except for corn, and trellises, stalks or any other method of vertical growing in the bed, except for tomato stakes, must be less than 3.5 feet high.