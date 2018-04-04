Boys lacrosse wins easily in opener

By BRIAN JENNINGS

The Blue Knights opened their season with a 13-5 victory over Haddam-Killingworth (0-1) at home on Saturday, March 31.

The Knights led by two at the half and pulled away with seven goals in the second half. Evan Johanns paced the offense with six goals, and Tagan Welch backed Johanns with three scores. Ethan Thomson contributed with three assists.

Garrett Brown finished with 11 saves in the cage. Southington committed six of the 14 penalties in the game.

The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they host North Haven (1-0) on Tuesday, April 3 and then head out on the road to Pomperaug (0-1) on Friday, April 6.

