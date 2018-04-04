Baseball falls in opener

By BRIAN JENNINGS

The Blue Knights opened their season with a 5-2 loss to Notre Dame of West Haven (1-0) at home on Saturday, March 31. All it took were the first two innings.

The Green Knights drove in two runs on a pair of sacrifice flies in the first, and the Blue Knights knotted the score on a two-run homer by Jeremy Mercier with two outs in the bottom of the inning. But Notre Dame’s Mike Sansone wasn’t flustered by the homerun and went on to pitch a complete game, not allowing another run to score. The Green Knights broke the tie in the second and pulled ahead for good off a pair of RBI singles.

Dan Topper paced the offense by going 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored, as the Blue Knights mustered just six hits. Notre Dame finished the game with eight hits. Mercier started on the mound and went three innings with a strikeout, allowing five hits and three walks. Jake Weed and Jake Neuman saw some action on the mound as well.

The Knights will look for their first win next week with contests against divisional Hall (0-0), divisional Conard (0-0), and Greenwich (1-0).

For more in depth coverage, see our weekly print edition.