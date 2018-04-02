Repeat offender caught trespassing at Southington T.J. Maxx

Elizabeth Riddick, 36, of New Britain, was served a habeas warrant at the Bristol Court House for a trespassing incident that occurred on Jan. 18, 2018 at T.J. Maxx at 875 Queen Street.

The investigation alleges that Riddick has a history of being a persistent larceny offender at the T.J. Maxx stores. She has appeared on several charges on Dec. 15, 2017 at the Middletown store, and one of the conditions of her release was that she had to stay at least 100 yards away from any T.J. Maxx store.

On Jan. 18, a known associate of Riddick’s was observed entering the Southington store and allegedly attempting a fraudulent return. Investigators followed the associate to the parking lot, and Riddick’s vehicle was parked within the 100 yard set on the conditions of release.

The investigator followed the vehicle and was able to identify Riddick as an occupant in the vehicle, and the investigator, acting as an agent of T.J.MAXX, requested prosecution.

Riddick was charged with first degree criminal trespassing and held at the Bristol Court on a $5,000 bond.