Obituary: Kenneth E. Cianci, 75

Kenneth E. Cianci, of Cheshire husband of Jacqueline Marie (Passamano) Cianci, passed away on Sunday April 1st the day before his 76th birthday at Masonicare Health Center in Wallingford.

Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Nicholas M. Cianci Sr. and the late Rita (Cayer) Cianci. He graduated from Berlin High School in 1960 and then served in the US Marine Corps during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was the Vice President of Cianci Construction Co. until he opened K.E. Cianci Construction in the early 1980’s. He was a Project Manager for Mohawk NE until his retirement in 2017.

Besides his wife he leaves four children, Laurie-Ann Cianci of Pomfret, Gina and her husband Mike Pellrine of Southington, Debra Wells and Dina Cianci both of Bristol, grandchildren Erika, Dylan, Larry, Audriana, Giovanni, Mackenzie, Madison, Emilee and Eryn, a brother Nicholas M. Cianci Jr. and his wife Norma of Meriden, sisters, Regina Cianci of Farmington and Harriet Cianci of Guilford. He was predeceased by brothers David and Richard M. Cianci Sr.

Funeral will be Thursday, 9:15 AM from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. Main St. in Southington to St. Aloysius Church in Plantsville for Mass at 10 AM. Burial with military honors will follow in South Burying Ground Cemetery in Berlin. Calling hours are Wednesday from 4 to 8 PM at. Visit www.dellavecchiafh.com for online tributes and directions.

Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.