Letter: STEPS board member promotes Good Deeds Week, April 2-8

To the editor:

What do you think of when you hear the word “kindness?” Maybe you imagine someone building a school in a third-world country, or someone donating millions of dollars to a pediatric hospital.

While these certainly are generous acts of kindness, what about the little things? A smile? A simple “thank you?” Do these smaller acts really count as kindness, too?

We believe they do. In fact, they are not small at all. Cartoonist Scott Adams once said, “Remember, there’s no such thing as a small act of kindness. Every act creates a ripple with no logical end.” Now more than ever, the world needs that ripple of kindness, and the Southington Town-wide Effort to Promote Success (STEPS) Coalition is ready to start it in Southington.

Please join the STEPS Coalition in our third annual Good Deeds Week from April 2-8. We will be highlighting local organizations in the community for volunteer opportunities, spreading positivity and kindness initiatives throughout our schools, and much more.

We already know that Southington is a great place to live—let’s create a ripple that spreads beyond our community and out into the world.

Visit SouthingtonSTEPS. org/GoodDeedsWeek for details.

Gina Tremaglio, STEPS Coalition advisory board member