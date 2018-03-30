Obituary: Therese C. (St. Amour) Bureau, 88

Therese C. (St. Amour) Bureau, 88, died on Tuesday, March 27th in New Britain. She was the beloved wife of Norman J. Bureau.

Born in Montreal, Canada on May 10, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Alice (Mailhot) St. Amour. She has been a resident of Southington for over 50 years.

Besides her husband, Therese leaves two daughters Lyn Moreshead and her fiancé Clinton Kintz of San Clemente, CA, Doreen and her husband Allan London of Newington, a granddaughter Denise and her husband Kori Kaluna of Hawkinsville,GA, two great grandsons Christian and Brady, a sister Claire Gervais of Montreal.

Funeral will be Tuesday 9:15 from DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. Main St. to St. Thomas Church for a Mass at 10 AM. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Calling hours are Monday from 5 to 7 PM.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Franciscan Sisters of the Eucharist 405 Allen Avenue

Meriden, CT 06451-3607 USA

