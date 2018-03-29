STEPS announces ‘Good Deeds Week’

For the third year in a row, Southington residents are being encouraged to participate in the Southington STEPS – Good Deeds Week, April 3 to the 8. Good Deeds Week is an effort to promote Developmental Asset #9: Service to Others, and make the Southington community an even better place to live. “It is one of my favorite weeks of the year. Who wouldn’t love it? The entire town doing good deeds, volunteering to take care of their neighbors and being kind to one another. I wish this could be something that goes nationwide” stated Mark Pooler, STEPS Board Member and one of the coordinators for Good Deeds Week.

Since 2007, Good Deeds Day has been a global movement that has united over 60 countries around the world in doing good deeds. Millions of people and thousands of organizations and businesses worldwide have united together every year to do good and volunteer, putting into practice the simple idea that every person can do a good deed, be it large or small, to improve the lives of others and positively impact the world. STEPS has expanded the concept to make it a week-long effort of service to others and spreading good will throughout the community. “For the last two years I took my leadership staff from the YMCA out to participate in a good deed. This year that recipient was so thankful she insisted in us spreading the good deed to others. We plan to help an elderly citizen in town clean up his yard from some of the property from all the storm damage” stated Pooler.

Last year STEPS initiated the weeklong celebration of doing good deeds and it was very well received. “It is such a wonderful opportunity for our entire community to do ‘Good Deeds’ with intention all at the same time! We hope even more community members choose to participate this year! ” says Kelly Leppard, Youth Prevention Coordinator for STEPS. To participate in Good Deeds Week, all you need to do is sign the pledge, available at http://www.southingtonsteps.org/ and complete a random act of kindness the week of April 2 to the 8th. Good Deeds Week participants are encouraged to take a picture of their good deed and send it to the Southington STEPS Facebook page or emailing them to southingtonsteps@gmail.com. #GoodDeedsWeekwithSTEPS #DoGood #DoingGood!

Southington High School students are getting involved as well. Gabe LeBlanc, Steps Board member, has been working on having the freshman class volunteer this week as part of a class wide initiative through STEPS. “It is great to see the freshman class and others at SHS get involved in helping the community and giving back.” Steps Board Member and Teacher Gina Tremaglio had this to add “Kindness is so important. It can connect, it can heal, and it can impact any one of us at any time. The best thing about kindness is that it costs nothing, but makes such a difference. I love Good Deeds Week because it reminds me that kindness starts here, with me. I’m grateful to live in a community that makes me feel valued and loved. Kindness does that.” Gina and Gabe have helped plan some town-wide opportunities for student and community members that include:

Monday, April 2, 2018 – Help the patients at the Hospital of Central Connecticut by donating new coloring books and crayons, magazines, and other activity books such as word searches and crossword puzzles. Donations can be dropped off at the main entrance any time during standard business hours, or at the emergency department after hours. The Hospital of Central Connecticut, Bradley Campus is located at 81 Meriden Avenue in Southington.

Tuesday, April 3, 2018 – Bring donations of individually packed goldfish, pretzels, fruit snacks, and crackers to benefit students facing hunger to Bread for Life between 2-5pm and get a tour of their new facility. Bread for Life provides food, fellowship, and dignity to those in need in our community. It is located at 31 Vermont Avenue in Southington.

Wednesday, April 4, 2018 – Come to the Arc of Southington any time after 2:30pm to help beautify their entrance by planting flowers and laying mulch. The Arc of Southington is a human service agency that provides advocacy, education, and services to people with intellectual disabilities and their families. The Arc of Southington is located at 201 West Main Street in Plantsville.

Thursday, April 5, 2018 – Gather your gently used books to donate to the Friends of the Southington Library Bookstore from 2-5pm. Proceeds from the sale of books are used to fund the needs of the Library and scholarships for Southington students. The Friends Bookstore is on the lower level of the Southington Public Library, which is located at 255 Main Street in Southington.

Friday, April 6, 2018 – Play memory card games with the senior residents at The Orchards at Southington at 2pm. The mission of The Orchards is to promote a lifestyle which allows residents to age in place while supporting independence. The Orchards is located at 34 Hobart Street in Southington.

Saturday, April 7, 2018 – Visit the YMCA Camp Sloper from 8am-2pm to help with spring clean-up. YMCA Camp Sloper is located at 1000 East Street in Southington. Or, help clean up the Rails to Trails with Southington High School students from 1:30-3:30pm. Meet at the back parking lot of the YMCA at 29 High Street in Southington; please dress accordingly. The Southington Rails to Trails pathway is part of the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail.

Sunday, April 8, 2018 – Volunteer at For Goodness Sake from 12-3pm to organize donations, help clients, move furniture, and more. For Goodness Sake is a volunteer-run nonprofit that provides direct aid to individuals and families making the transition from homelessness to independent living. For Goodness Sake serves families of Southington and is located at 273 Riverside Avenue in Bristol.

Contact southingtonsteps@gmail.com for more information on each!

The Asset Building Classrooms across the school district are all working on plans to incorporate the Good Deeds through the School System. "Each school will be promoting Good Deeds Week through the Asset Building Classrooms initiative. Service to Others is one of the assets the district highlights as an 'Asset of the Month.' It is important that our youth understand the value in helping others" said Leppard.

For more information about how you can participate in Good Deeds Week with STEPS or for volunteer opportunities, please contact Kelly Leppard at SouthingtonSTEPS@gmail.com or 860-276-6285.

Join the global movement of Doing Good! Learn more by visiting: www.good-deeds-day.org