Southington Public Library listings for the March 30 edition

The Southington Library at 255 Main St. has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, ext. 6552 or visit www.southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext. 3.

Here are some upcoming events:

March

Artist of the Month Mark E. Malasics. Southington resident Mark Malasics is artist of the month. His exhibit includes photographs of Southington, its people, and its landmarks. He volunteered his time at the Southington Historical Society to bring back to life several boxes of glass plate negatives originally photographed by Southington’s noted photographer Emerson Hazard. He produced two successful photo calendars of Southington. His work has found its way onto the cover of Southington Magazine for three issues and into the hearts of thousands of fans via social media.

April

Passport to Connecticut Libraries. April 2-30. Visit the library to pick up a passport and visit at least five of the 100 participating libraries to stamp your passport by May 7 for entry into state-wide drawings for a $150 Visa gift card (18 and up) or a $100 Visa gift card (under 18). More at facebook.com/passporttoctlibraries

Book Discussion Series – City of Angels. Tuesday, April 10, 3 p.m. Registration required. Carole Shmurak leads this three part series featuring discussions of mysteries set in Los Angeles. This discussion centers on "The Big Sleep" by Raymond Chandler.

Programs for Veterans. Saturday, April 14, 10 a.m. Registration required. This presentation will introduce a series of programs for local veterans and their families. Information and resources will be provided.

Cooking the Books: Brinner. Thursday, April 19, 6:30 p.m. Registration required. Find a recipe in a Southington Public Library cookbook that fits April's theme, Brinner (Breakfast for Dinner), and spend some time experimenting. Come ready to share your dish and discuss your experience.

Cozy Campers-A Pay it Forward Project Series. Saturday, April 28, 10 a.m. to noon. Registration required. A large scale project to provide "no-sew" fleece blankets to campers at the Salvation Army Camp. This project is co-sponsored by the Southington Public Library and Southington Community Services. The goal is to complete 55 blankets by August.

May

Book Discussion Series – City of Angels. Tuesday, May 8, 3 p.m. Registration required. Carole Shmurak leads this three part series featuring discussions of mysteries set in Los Angeles. This discussion centers on “Devil in a blue Dress” by Walter Mosley.

June

Book Discussion Series – City of Angels. Tuesday, June 12, 3 p.m. Registration required. Carole Shmurak leads this three part series featuring discussions of mysteries set in Los Angeles. This discussion centers on “LA Requiem” by Robert Crais.

Ongoing

Anime Club. Thursdays, 3:30 p.m., in the library meeting room. Open to students in grades 7-12 (aged 13-18). Join the teen librarian, Nicole Kent, to watch new episodes of classic and contemporary anime.

Behavioral Health Information. Mondays, 10 a.m., or Wednesdays, 5 p.m. Wheeler Clinic senior community health outreach coordinator Justine Micalizzi will offer behavioral health information and connection with services available for local residents. For private consultations, contact Justine at (860) 414-1235 or jmicalizzi@wheelerclinic.org.

Gamers Gathering. Mondays, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Stop by the Teen Zone and spend a few hours playing your favorite board games and card games or trying new ones. Ages 13 and up.

Pajama Jam. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. No registration. Drop-in evening storytime. The whole family will sing, dance, move, grove and listen to stories. Wearing pajamas is encouraged. Stuffed animals are welcome.

Saturday Morning Movies. Saturdays, beginning at 10 a.m. in the children's department. Popular kid's movies are shown.

Teen Chess Club. Wednesdays, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Stop by the Teen Zone and pit your mind against other chess enthusiasts.

Miscellaneous