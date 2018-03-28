Police blotter for the March 30 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Friday, March 16 to Tuesday, March 20:

John Thomas Michaud III, 31, of 101 Bertrose Ave., Milford, was arrested on March 16 and charged with simple trespassing, second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.

Misty Ayers, 41, of 165 Jude Ln., Southington, was arrested on March 17 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Robert McLellan, 35, of 1 Strickland St., Portland, was arrested on March 17 and charged with sixth degree larceny, second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault. In a separate incident, McLellan was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Kelly Ruderman, 32, of 64 Bristol St., Southington, was arrested on March 17 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Torrey Oleary, 38, of 33 Hemingway St., Plainville, was arrested on March 17 and charged with sixth degree larceny and operating a motor vehicle under suspension. In two separate incidents, Oleary was charged with probation violation.

Christopher Negron, 20, of 5 Hillside Ave., Meriden, was arrested on March 18 and charged with operating a motor vehicle without a license, improper number of tail lamps, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of narcotics.

Brandon Pryce, 26, of 58 Pond Rd., Windsor, was arrested on March 19 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Natalie A, Perugini, 50, of 89 Vail St., Waterbury, was arrested on March 20 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Michael J. Lasek, 39, of 64 Old Turnpike Rd., Southington, was arrested on March 20 and charged with second degree assault, breach of peace, second degree strangulation, interfering with a 911 call, second degree threatening, and second degree unlawful restraint.

Catherine A. Fiske, 19, of 65 Kissawaug Rd., Middlebury, was arrested on March 20 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.