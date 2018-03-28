Performance listings for the March 30 edition

NOW thru APRIL 6

SOUTHINGTON

‘ROCK OF AGES.’ March 28, 29, and 30 and April 5 and 6, 7 p.m., at the Kennedy Middle School auditorium, 1071 S. Main St. The DePaolo and Kennedy Middle School Drama Club will present the Broadway musical “Rock of Ages,” including songs from Journey, Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, and others. Tickets cost $8 ($5 for students) and can be purchased from any cast or crew member or at the Kennedy or DePaolo school offices. Proceeds defray the cost of production.

APRIL 6-8

BRISTOL

‘HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME.’ Friday, April 6 and Saturday, April 7, 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 8, 2 p.m., at St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Rd. St. Paul Performing Arts will present this Disney musical recommended for children ages 10 and up. Premium tickets cost $20 ($15 for general admission). Available at www.spchs.com or at the door. Contact (860) 584-0911.

FRIDAY, JULY 13

SOUTHINGTON

YOUTH SUMMER THEATER PRODUCTION. 7 p.m. at Southington High School. Tickets cost $5 and are available at the door. Worklights program opens the program with a one-act musical, and the juniors program follows.

JULY 20-21

SOUTHINGTON

‘HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR.’ Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21 productions, 7 p.m., at Southington High School. Tickets cost $5 and are available at the door. Directed by Alyssa Fontana Bunel. Musical play based on Disney Channel’s smash hit musical phenomenon featuring the students of East High.

JULY 27-28

SOUTHINGTON

‘CATCH ME IF YOU CAN.’ Friday, July 27 and Saturday, July 28 productions, 7 p.m., at Southington High School. Tickets cost $5 and are available at the door. Directed by Alyssa Fontana Bunel. Play based on the hit DreamWorks film, this splashy spectacle follows the high-flying adventures of a globetrotting con artist.