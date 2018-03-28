Miscellaneous listings for the March 30 edition

MARCH 30-31

SOUTHINGTON

EASTER FLOWER SALE. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., across the street from the Southington Drive-In entrance at 995 Meriden Waterbury Tpk. Fundraiser for the Knights of Columbus Council 15 and Assembly 122.

SATURDAY, APRIL 7

BRISTOL

DIVIRGILIO CHARITY GALA TO BENEFIT US VETERANS. 5:30 p.m. at Double Tree in Bristol. Sponsored by Dan DiVirgilio Agency, LLC Farmers Insurance in Plantsville. Tickets are $50. Profits support U.S. veterans. Enjoy a night of fun and fine dining. Live dinner theater show by AspenDreamProductions. Come dressed as your favorite mobster. Silent auction and faffels. Photo wall commemorating local veterans. And Connecticut’s Mariah Carey celebrity look-alike, Laura Pasqualoni. Tickets at DanForVets.Eventbrite.com.

SUNDAY, APRIL 8

SOUTHINGTON

ELKS GONE COUNTRY. 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Elks Club, 114 Main St. DJ Mike Germain will pay country favorites for an evening of fun and dance. Lessons will be provided. Cost is $10. Register early at the tap room for entry into the early bird raffle. Then, two-step over to the photo booth.

BRISTOL

SPRING CRAFT FAIR. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave. More than 50 vendors will be showcasing crafts, including homemade chocolates, handmade knitted items, pet items, candles, soaps, skin care, jewelry, garden tools, art, healthy living, sports items, and candles. Raffles and fall lunch menu. Admission is $1. A few crafter spaces available, but no jewelry or food. More info, contact lynn.damboise@snet.net.

SATURDAY, APRIL 14

SOUTHINGTON

SPRING CRAFT FAIR. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 37 Main St. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Vendor deadline is April 1. Wheelchair-accessible. More info at (860) 628-6958 or FCCSouthington.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 19

SOUTHINGTON

SEF COMMUNITY SPELLING BEE. 7 p.m. at the Southington High School auditorium. Teams of three representing local citizens, politicians, businesses, educators, students, police, fire, and public officials will try to upend two-time defending champion, the Rotary Club of Southington, as the town’s best spellers. The bee master is Steve Profitt. Judges include Southington superintendent Timothy Connellan and language arts coordinator Stephanie Lawlor. Costumes and mascots are encouraged. Cost is $100 per person ($300 per team) and proceeds benefit the Southington Education Foundation. To register or donate, contact southingtoneducationfoundation.org/spellingbee or Jan Galati at SEF.Donations@gmail.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 19

SOUTHINGTON

WWI DIGITIZATION DAY. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Legion hall, 64 Main St. Do you have your grandfather’s WWI photo album tucked away in a closet? A stack of letters your great-grandmother kept in a box in the attic? A story your neighbor told you about the local homecoming parade in the back of your mind? Bring your collection to be scanned or photographed for free. More at southingtonhistory.org or ctinworldwar1.org/digitization-days

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 20

SOUTHINGTON

TORIES, SPIES & TRAITORS: DIVIDED LOYALTY IN REVOLUTIONARY CT. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Southington Historical Society, 239 Main St. Free presentation by Natalie Belanger from the CT Historical Society inspired by the show “Turn” on TNT. More at southingtonhistory.org.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20

SOUTHINGTON

WWI CT YANKEE DIVISION: THE LIFE OF A CT SOLDIER IN FRANCE. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Southington Historical Society, 239 Main St. Free presentation by the 26th Yankee Division WWI Living Group re-enactors. More at southingtonhistory.org.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 17

SOUTHINGTON

WITCHES IN CT. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Southington Historical Society, 239 Main St. Free presentation by Taylor McClure from the CT Historical Society. This programs always draw a full house. More at southingtonhistory.org

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

BULKY WASTE TRANSFER STATION HOURS. The bulky waste transfer station on Old Turnpike Road will be open for the following dates and times: from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 17; April 7, 21, and 28; May, 5, 12, and 19; June 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30; July 7, 14, 21, and 28; Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25; Sept. 8, 15, 22, and 29; Oct. 6, 13, 20, and 27; Nov. 3 and 17; Dec. 1 and 15. Transfer station tickets are available at the Town Clerk’s office. Renewals can be done by mail. Info and forms at southington.org.

HONORING LOCAL WARTIME VETERANS. The Southington Veterans Committee is seeking veterans who entered the military from The Town Southington, received an honorable discharge, but have not been honored for their military service. The Veterans Committee is keeping a data base and is planning a future date to upgrade the monuments on the town green. They are looking for veterans that served during World War I (April 6, 1917 to Nov. 11, 1918); World War II (Dec. 7, 1941 to Dec. 31, 1946); Korea (June 25, 1950 to Jan. 31, 1955); Vietnam (Feb. 28, 1961 to May 7, 1975); Lebanon and Grenada (Aug. 24, 1982 to July 31, 1984); Panama (Dec. 20, 1989 to Jan. 31, 1990); Persian Gulf (Aug. 2, 1990 until cessation of hostilities as determined by the U.S. government.) Contact: John DeMello Sr., (860) 302-4666 or at southingtonmilitaryveterans@gmail.com

DONATIONS OF USED PERSONAL MUSIC DEVICES. The Rotary Club of Southington is collecting new and gently used Apple products to benefit the Music and Memory project for people with memory loss. Call Robin Morrell at (860) 302-7563 or RobinMorrell@msn.com.