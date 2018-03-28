Kids listings for the March 30 edition

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 11

SOUTHINGTON

BABYSITTING CLASS. 8:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the Southington Youth Services office, 196 N. Main St. Open to Southington residents 12 and over. Space is limited to 12 slots. Cost is $45. To register, call (860) 276-6281.

THURSDAY, APRIL 12

SOUTHINGTON

WHEN I’M IN CHARGE. 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. at the Southington Youth Services office, 196 N. Main St. The course is intended for Southington youth in grades 4-6 grade and teaches them how to keep safe when they are left at home on their own. Red Cross certified instructor Terri Benoit will lead the training. Cost is $20 per child, and space is limited. To register, call (860) 276-6281.

SATURDAY, APRIL 28

SOUTHINGTON

6TH ANNUAL PRINCESS MEET AND GREET. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aqua Turf, 566 Mulberry St. Boys and girls can meet princesses, Spiderman, Batman, and many other costume characters. There also will be face painting, balloon sculpting, glitter tattoos,and a DJ. Bring your camera for photograph opportunities. Tickets are $15 and must be purchased in advance. Proceeds will benefit Connecticut Children’s Medical Center’s Oncology Department and Southington Community Services. For tickets, contact JoAnne Salerno at (860)620-3221, Putinontheritz@aol. com or Jodie (860) 518-9041

NOW thru MAY 30

SOUTHINGTON

JUNIOR MISS SOUTHINGTON PAGEANT REGISTRATION. Registration remaining for the Junior Miss Southington pageant to be held on Sunday, June 10 at the Elk’s Club, 114 Main St. Open to Connecticut residents, grades 4-12. Competition areas: interview, talent, evening wear, and on-stage questions. Contact JoAnne Salerno at putinontheritz@aol.com or (860) 620-3221 or Jodie Derwin at (860) 518-9041.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL PRESCHOOL PROGRAM. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Southington High School. Openings available for 3, 4, and 5 year old children. Cost is $45 per semester. Call Erin Proctor, (860) 628-3229, ext. 345 or email at eproctor@ southingtonschools.org.

VILLAGE GREEN NURSERY SCHOOL. Offers a 2.5-hour 3-year-old program on Tuesdays and Thursdays and a 4-year-old program on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. In addition to the typical 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. program, the 4-year-olds have the option for an extended day program from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nan Sheridan at (860) 628-6958 or vgnsstaff@gmail.com