Fire report for the March 30 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 33 incidents from Monday, March 12 to Sunday, March 18:
Monday, March 12
- 11:47:33 a.m., 30 Prosperity Ct., Assist invalid
- 12:53:01 p.m., 1850 West St., HazMat release investigation
- 2:11:56 p.m., 125 Mill St., Dog Park, HazMat release investigation
Tuesday, March 13
- 6:57:32 a.m., 104 Meriden Ave., Smoke detector activation
- 8:45:44 a.m., 600 Executive Blvd. South, Smoke detector activation
- 6:58:47 p.m., 128 Eden Ave., Unauthorized burning
Wednesday, March 14
- 1:44:10 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle Accident
- 5:42:03 a.m., 215 Mountain Pond Rd., CO detector activation
- 5:48:14 a.m., 56 Nosahogan Dr., Good intent call
- 8:00:10 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Smoke scare, odor of smoke
- 8:37:53 a.m., 1 Mountain View Rd., Medical assist, assist EMS
- 5:18:19 p.m., 6 Carter Ln., Unit 17, EMS call, excluding vehicle
Thursday, March 15
- 6:54:12 a.m., 420 Queen St., Wood N Tap, Alarm system sounded
- 9:50:54 a.m., 39 Debbie Dr., Public service
- 3:42:24 p.m., 996 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Lock-out Building
- 3:56:32 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Dispatched and canceled en route
- 7:06:23 p.m., 491 Darling St., Smoke detector activation
Friday, March 16
- 2:23:22 a.m., 17 E. Summer St., Medical assist, assist EMS
- 8:16:01 a.m., 1794 West St., Vehicle accident
- 11:32:26 a.m., 81 Meriden Ave., Bradley Hospital, No Incident found on arrival
- 4:02:52 p.m., 1505 West St., Central Baptist, Sprinkler activation, no fire
- 6:05:52 p.m., I-84 Westbound and I-691 Eastbound, No Incident found on arrival
- 6:48:34 p.m., 192 River St., Lock-out Vehicle
Saturday, March 17
- 10:52:43 a.m., 68 Maxwell Dr., Passenger vehicle fire
- 10:56:23 a.m., 597 Meriden Ave., Excessive heat, scorch burns
- 1:05:00 p.m., 120 Laning St., Holiday Inn, Smoke detector activation
- 2:08:10 p.m., 1157 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle Accident
- 6:14:30 p.m., 30 Sabina Dr., Good intent call
- 11:18:47 p.m., 333 Carter Ln., Vehicle Accident
Sunday, March 18
- 6:30:02 a.m., 45 Meriden Ave., Sprinkler activation
- 10:05:49 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, No Incident found on arrival
- 1:25:23 p.m., 75 Spring St., BJ’s Wholesale, EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 8:27:53 p.m., 33 Minthal Dr., CO incident