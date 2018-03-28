Dining listings for the March 30 edition

SATURDAY, APRIL 28

SOUTHINGTON

PANCAKE BREAKFAST. 8 to 10:30 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 37 Main St. Tickets are $7 (5 and under are free), includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice, coffee and tea. Proceeds will benefit the girls of Fundacion Sor Dominga Bocca, a home for abused and neglected girls in Guayaquil, Ecuador. All are welcome. Wheelchair-accessible. For tickets visit FCCSouthington.org, call (860) 628-6958, or at the door.

SUNDAY, APRIL 29

SOUTHINGTON

ALL YOU CAN EAT BIG BREAKFAST. 7:30 a.m. at Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St. New venue for the annual breakfast sponsored by Southington UNICO. Cost is $8 ($6 for seniors or children under 8). Kids under 3 eat for free. Proceeds benefit UNICO charities. Tickets are available at the door or contact Tom Delsanto Jr. at (860) 919-2903 or Dave Kanute at (860) 621-5494. Also available at Fasulo & Albini, CPAs.