Register now for Challenger baseball league for children with special needs

A baseball program for kids with special-needs will be held again. This program introduces the game of baseball to special needs children in Bristol and bordering towns.

In the Challenger Division, various phases of the game are taught as the players advance in their hitting throwing and catching.

This is a great opportunity for children to participate in an organized program.

The program starts the week of April 16. If interested, contact Dee Valerio-Matyka at (860)302-7300 or email paulmatyka@sbcglobal.net

Volunteers are also needed.