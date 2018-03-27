Obituary: Vittoria (Cecere Palazzo) Corley, 81

Vittoria (Cecere Palazzo) Corley, 81, of Southington, passed away Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at home.

She was born Feb. 12, 1937 in Bonea, Italy, the daughter of the late Domenico and Maria Assunta (Barbato) Cecere Palazzo. She had worked at G.E. of Plainville and later worked in the Health Care profession. She was a member of the Abundant Life Church of Southington.

She is survived by her children, MaryAnn Mariani, Arnold Mariani (Deborah) Cynthia Basile, Joseph Mariani(Mary) Paul Mariani (Donna) Domenic Mariani(Eliva) and Tammie King. She also leaves her grandchildren, David, Joel, Bethany, Brittany, Elizabeth, Louis, Alyssa, Sarah, Kristina, Elijah, Domenic, Alexandrea, Patrick, Vittoria and Rebecca and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She leaves her sisters Antoinette Perone and Concetta Iacobucci.She was predeceased by a son Thomas Mariani, her brothers, Felice Cecere Palazzo and Michaelangelo Cecere Palazzo.

She was spiritual person, loved her grandchildren who were the center of her life. She enjoyed crocheting and was a great cook and carried on the family traditions for the holiday meals.

A Service will be held Monday, March 26th at 12:30 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday from 11am -12:30 pm.

