Obituary: Rose (Mongillo) Howard, 92

Rose (Mongillo) Howard, 92, of Southington, passed away on Monday, March 19th at HOCC at Bradley Memorial. She was the wife of the late Harry Howard.

She was born in Southington on Aug 4, 1925 the daughter of the late John and Irene (Mazzera) Mongillo. Prior to her retirement Rose worked for the Southington School System as a Teacher’s Aid. She loved to cook for her family and friends.

She is survived by her children William J. Howard and wife Deborah of Southington and Jan Tyrol and husband Robert of Plantsville, her cherished grandsons Chad and Bret Tyrol, her brother Joseph Mongillo and wife Nancy and sister Irene Sadowski all of Southington. She also leaves many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister Rita Fallati.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 26th at 10:30 am at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday morning from 9-10 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington.

