Obituary: Louise Ann Smith, 91

Louise Ann Smith, 91, passed away Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at Hospital of Central CT, New Britain, after a short illness.

She was born Sept. 30, 1926 in CT, the daughter of the late Raymond and Gertrude (Lawler) Smith, she was 1 of 10 children. She lived most of her life in Cromwell and later in Southington, Plainville and New Britain before her last 5 years at the Apple Rehab in Plainville. She worked many years as an executive secretary at the Veteran’s Home in Rocky Hill. Before retirement she worked as the secretary to the Director at the Holy Apostles College & Seminary in Cromwell.

She leaves a daughter, Mary Marcuccio of FL; 3 grandchildren, Matthew Marcuccio, Suzanne Farkas and Joshua Simard; 4 great grandchildren, Michael, Bambi, Ashley and Jessica Simard; a sister Irene Lattanzio; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter Valerie Hansen. Louise loved her family more than anything else. Her favorite hobby in retirement years was making puzzles, an activity she enjoyed right up to her time of death.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 6-8 pm, Dellavecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. There will be a prayer service and eulogy from 6:15 -7 p.m.

She will be buried in the family plot at Rose Hill Cemetery, Rocky Hill CT. Burial will be private.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com.