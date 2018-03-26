Home caregiver arrested for credit card theft

On Saturday, March 24, police arrested Jessica Hayes, 35, on an outstanding warrant for intercepting credit cards and using them to buy goods and withdraw cash.

According to police, Hayes was acting as a home caregiver for the victim when she intercepted a new credit card in the mail. She then used the card without the victim’s knowledge. Between Nov. 27, 2017 and Feb. 19, 2018, Hayes used the card 11 times to make purchases and ATM withdrawals for cash advances in the amount of $852.81 at multiple stores.

She was charged with sixth degree larceny, criminal impersonation, illegal use of a credit card, receiving stolen goods from the use of a stolen credit card, and credit card theft. She was held on a $1,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on March 26, 2018.