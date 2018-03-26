Driver arrested for criminal impersonation

On Saturday, March 24, Southington police arrested Michael Ogden, 44, of Southington an outstanding warrant that resulted from a motor vehicle stop on Dec. 4, 2017.

On that date, Ogden was unable to produce identification at the vehicle stop. Instead, he provided the name and date of birth for one of his relatives and was issued a ticket. When Ogden didn’t appear in court for the ticket, the family member received a letter from the court for failing to show up for the court date. The family member notified the Southington Police Department that he was not the driver on that date, and he suspected that Ogden was the driver. That was confirmed by police after further investigation, and a warrant was granted for his arrest.

Ogden was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under suspension, criminal impersonation, and interfering with an officer. He was held on a $10,000 bond.

Ogden was also found to have an outstanding warrant for violation of probation for an arrest in Plainfield in July 2016. For this offense, he was on a separate $10,000 bond. Details on his probation are not available.

He was scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on March 26 for both incidents.