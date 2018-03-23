Volunteers needed; Officials prepare for 50th Apple Harvest Festival

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

The annual Apple Harvest Festival puts Southington on the map as the place to be during the fall fair season. This year, the town will be celebrating the 50th annual Apple Harvest Festival, and officials hope the 2018 AHF will be better than ever as the festival celebrates half a century.

The AHF Supervisory Committee has already begun planning the details, and officials are calling on the community for volunteers.

“Because we will be celebrating the 50th year of the Apple Harvest Festival, we will be in need of some volunteers,” said Festival Coordinator Melissa Ericksen-Cocuzza. “We are looking to bring in many new attractions and areas of interest to celebrate this community-wide event. The more support we get from the community, the more positive the experience will be for all who attend.”

She said the celebration is a tribute to everyone who has contributed to the success of this event over the years. Some of the volunteers have been involved for many years, and the supervisory committee hopes to expand that.

Some of the positions that need volunteers include manning the information booths, the beverage and carnival ticket booths.

The supervisory committee will be welcoming new and continuing volunteers of the AHF at a kick-off event on Wednesday, April 4 at DePaolo Middle School. Officials are looking for volunteer for the 2018 festival. The event will run from 6 to 7 p.m., and officials will be on hand to provide information and discuss possibilities for volunteers.

Vice chair of the committee, Tom Lombardi, said he is excited to get the planning underway.

“The committee has already had some very productive meetings, and Melissa is working very hard in the early stages of organizing and planning for the milestone event,” Lombardi said. “We are hoping to get the community involved with our volunteer program because the festival is all about the community, and it really does take a great amount of effort to put together.”

Lombardi said he thinks residents will be “very pleased” with the 50th anniversary festival.

“It will certainly be two amazing weekends for people of all ages,” he said.

The 2018 AHF will be held over two weekends on Sept. 28, 29 and 30, and Oct. 5, 6 and 7. The volunteer program meeting is open to anyone who wishes to get involved.

Interested persons who cannot attend the meeting can get involved by calling (860) 276-1966 or emailing ahfestival@southington.org.