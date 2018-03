Phillip H. Graham, 83, of Southington, passed away on Thursday, March 22, 2018. He was born on April 2, 1934. Phillip is survived by his wife Ethel Graham and their 4 children: Sally Foster, Betty Drexler, David (Susan) Graham and Judy Koonz; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. At his request, there will be no services. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.