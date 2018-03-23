Area houses of worship schedule services for Easter, Passover

The following Southington Churches have announced their special service times for Holy Week, which includes Palm Sunday (March 25), Maundy Thursday (March 29), Good Friday (March 30), and Easter (April 1):

Baptist

First Baptist Church, 581 Meriden Ave, Southington.

March 25: 10 a.m. Palm Sunday worship with distribution of palms.

March 29: 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday service.

April 1: 6:30 a.m. Easter sunrise service at Merriman Cemetery, Marion Ave. 10 a.m. Easter Sunday service at the church.

Central Baptist Church, 1505 West St, Southington.

March 25: 9:30 a.m. Sunday school. 10:30 a.m. Sunday service. 6 p.m. Sunday evening service.

March 30: 8 a.m. Men’s prayer breakfast (free)

April 1: 9:30 a.m. Sunday school. 10:30 a.m. Sunday service. 6 p.m. Sunday evening service including the Lord’s Supper.

Faith Baptist Church, 243 Laning Street, Southington.

March 25: 11 a.m. Palm Sunday service.

March 30: 7 p.m. Good Friday service.

April 1: 10 a.m. Easter service.

Catholic

St Dominic Catholic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd, Southington.

March 25: 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Palm Sunday masses.

March 29: 7 p.m. Holy Thursday mass.

March 30: 3 p.m. Good Friday service.

March 31: 8 p.m. Easter vigil mass.

April 1: 8:30, 10, and 11:30 a.m. Easter masses.

St Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St, Southington.

March 29: 7:30 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper in the church. 10 p.m. Reposed of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight in chapel.

March 30: 3 p.m. Service of the Passion of the Lord in the church. 7 p.m. Stations of the Cross in the church.

March 31: 8 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass in church.

April 1: 7:30 and 10 a.m. Easter Mass in church.

The annual St. Thomas Parish Passion Play will be performed at Southington Catholic School’s auditorium on March 24, 26, 27, 28, 30 at 7 p.m. and March 25 at 3 p.m. Contact stthomassouthington.org/passionplay for tickets.

Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St, Plantsville.

March 24: 4:45 p.m. Blessing of the Palms. 5 p.m. Palm Sunday vigil with palms.

March 25: 8, 9:30, and 11 a.m. Palm Sunday masses with palms.

March 29: 7 p.m. Mass of Our Lord’s Supper.

March 30: 3 p.m. Good Friday Service of the Passion.

March 31: 8 p.m. Easter vigil, Solemn Mass of the Resurrection.

April 1: 9:30 and 11 a.m. Easter masses.

St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 254 Burritt St, Plantsville.

March 24: 4 p.m. Palm Saturday vigil mass.

March 25: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Palm Sunday masses.

March 29: 7 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper.

March 30: 3 p.m. The Lord’s Passion. 7 p.m. Tenebrae service.

March 31: 8 p.m. Easter vigil mass.

April 1: 9 and 10:30 a.m. Easter masses.

Lutheran

First Lutheran Church, 232 Bristol St, Southington.

March 25: 9:30 a.m. Palm Sunday Eucharist worship.

April 1: 9:30 a.m. Easter Eucharist worship.

Congregational

First Congregational Church, 37 Main St, Southington.

March 29: 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday worship.

March 30: 7 p.m. Good Friday worship.

April 1: 6 a.m. Sunrise service at YMCA Camp Sloper, 1000 East St. 8 a.m. Chapel Communion at FCC. 9:30 a.m. Traditional worship at FCC. 11:15 a.m. Contemporary Worship at FCC.

Plantsville Congregational Church, 109 Church St, Plantsville.

March 25: 10 a.m. Palm Sunday service. 11:15 a.m. Palm Sunday brunch.

March 29: 6 p.m. Maundy Thursday service.

March 30: Noon and 6 p.m. Good Friday services.

March 31: 6 p.m. Maundy Thursday service.

April 1: 6 a.m. sunrise service at YMCA Camp Sloper, 1000 East St. 10 a.m. Traditional Easter service.

United Methodist

Grace United Methodist Church, 121 Pleasant St, Southington.

March 25: 10 a.m. Palm Sunday service.

March 29: 6 p.m. Maundy Thursday dinner. 7 p.m. Holy Thursday service.

April 1: 10 a.m. Easter service.

Non-Denominational

Tabernacle Christian Church, 1445 West St, Southington.

March 25: 10 a.m. Palm Sunday service.

March 30: 7 p.m. Good Friday Healing Night.

April 1: 10 a.m. Easter service.

Faith Living Church, 20 Grove St, Plantsville.

March 31: 5 and 7 p.m. Easter service.

April 1: 9 and 11 a.m. Easter service.

Jewish (Passover)

The following places of worship have announced their special services for Passover (evening of Friday, March 30 to the evening of Saturday, April 7):

Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation, 37 N. Main St., Southington.

April 6: 6:30 p.m. Passover 5778 community seder led by the Rabbi on the 7th night of Passover. Enjoy the ritual and a kosher-style meal.

Temple Beth David, 3 Main St. Cheshire.

March 30: 6 p.m. Community Passover Seder. Membership at Temple Beth David is not required to participate. Interfaith families, singles, couples, and families with young children are all welcome. RSVP by March 26 at (203) 272-0037.

Is your religious community missing? To include your holiday services in future editions, please email the Southington Observer editor John Goralski at JGoralski@SouthingtonObserver.com or call us at (860) 621-6751.