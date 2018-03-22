So many laughs, PCS Players bring show back for 2nd time

by SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

The Plainville Chorale Society Players will take on the second longest running Broadway musical of all time, “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” for three repeat performances after a sell-out run when they performed the show in 2014.

“Anyone that has ever been in a relationship can find something in this show that relates to them,” said PCS Player Michael Fox. “It celebrates relationships of all kind.”

He explained the play is not a linear structure but rather a series of vignettes, or scenes, of different situations.

The group performed the same play four years ago, and enjoyed it so much, they decided to do it again.

“We had an awesome time, and we all knew we wanted to revisit it when the time is right,” Fox said.

Fox said director Pete Peluso brought in new perspectives and ideas to the play this time around.

“This play is so much fun, especially during this time when there is so much conflict and negativity,” said marketing director Eileen Glancy. “It’s just a funny, poignant, lighthearted escape from that”

Glancy said the PCS Players have been working together for several years. “There is a huge bonding that goes on with them,” she said. “They have so much fun, they’ll be in tears laughing. They really are a family.”

PCS Players includes six actors and actresses and the director. The group came together in 2005 after deciding they wanted to try to branch off of PCS and try something without music.

“It just grew from there,” said Fox. “Because of the nature of this group, being a small group, we’ve been able to do some things that the bigger groups can’t achieve.”

The performances are scheduled for Friday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m., March 24 at 2 p.m. and later that day at 7:30 p.m. All performances are at the Middle School of Plainville on Northwest Drive. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or from any cast member.

Tickets can be purchased at Dancingly Yours, Irene’s Catering in Forestville, Plainville Senior Center, Saint’s Restaurant in Southington, and Family Barber Shop.

For more information, call (860) 471-5137 or email pcsplayers@gmail.com.