Obituary: Leopold ‘Leo’ Lachnicki, 82

It is with great sadness that the family of Leopold “Leo” Lachnicki, 82, of Southington, CT announces his passing. Leo died on Friday March 16, 2018 surrounded by his family at the HOCC in New Britain, CT after a long illness. He was the loving husband of Sharon Lachnicki for 34 years.

Leo was born in Kamien, Koscyrski, Poland-Ukraine on November 11, 1935. He was the son of the late Josef and Maria (Sladewski) Lachnicki. Leo worked at Eagle Lock, Wallace Barnes, and Theis Precision Steel in Bristol, CT, and he retired in December of 1995. Leo enjoyed antiquing, did engraving, repaired watches and clocks, and could fix anything.

In addition to his wife, Leo is survived by his brother Waldemar (Walter) Lachnicki of Bristol, CT. He also leaves his son John of Terryville, his daughter Mary of Bristol, and his step-children Steve and Lori Powell of Plantsville, Tracey Hays of Charleston, SC, and Melissa and Dave Alexander of Waterford. He leaves his six beloved grandchildren; Melissa, Kelly, Katie, Taylor, Colby and Kyle, four great grandchildren; Lilli, Caleb, Josie, and Spencer, and several aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister Caroline, age 3.

We are respecting Leo’s wishes for no services. A memorial dinner will be held at the convenience of the family.