Obituary: Claire C. Bellino, 77

Claire C. Bellino, 77 of Southington, passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love and comfort of her family on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at Apple Rehabilitation in Meriden. She was the widow of John J. Bellino Jr.

Claire was born June 29, 1940 in Southington, a daughter of the late John and Josephine (Zygmunt) Cupka. She was a graduate of the University of Connecticut; earning both her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in education. Prior to her retirement in 1999, Claire worked as a teacher at Rockville High School where she was the former department head and coordinator of Home Economics, Vocational Agriculture, Business and Computer and Industrial Arts (Technical Education) programs. She was the home economics teacher of the year in 1982. Claire and John traveled the world extensively and they enjoyed summers at Cape Cod. She was an avid reader, enjoyed sewing, loved watching UCONN basketball and was considered a history buff by her friends and family. After retiring, Claire and her late husband moved to Vermont and enjoyed the great outdoors; their home was always open and was often filled with family, friends, laughter, drinks and snacks.

She leaves her children John J. Bellino III and his wife Teresa of Fort Myers, FL, Tara Stauch and her husband Robert of Northfield, NH, Stacey Gray and her husband Paul of Durham, CT, her grandchildren Abbie, Joshua, Branden, Alec, Hector, Elena, Julian, Adrian, Kacie, Cody, Tyler and Colton, her “sisters” Patty Gabriel, Diane Colella, Ann Marie Rogers, Carol Arnone, her “brother” Joseph Gabriel and many nieces and nephews and a host of extended family and friends. She was predeceased by a grandson Justin.

Arrangements: Funeral Friday, March 16, 2018 at 8:30 am from Chase Parkway Memorial/Albini Family Funeral Home to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Watertown. Calling hours Thursday from 5 to 8 pm.

Memorial contributions may be made to: The Claire C. Bellino Scholarship Fund, c/o Rockville High School, 70 Loveland Hill Road, Vernon, CT 06066.

