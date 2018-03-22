CyberKnights open with a victory at Fairfield U

The CyberKnights picked right up where they left off. On Sunday, March 19, Southington High School’s Team 195 opened the season with a victory at the New England FIRST Southern Connecticut District Event held at Fairfield University.

“It was a very challenging build season,” team officials said in a press release, “yet through the challenges, design failures and stress… they persevered.”

Throughout the day on Saturday and into Sunday morning’s competition, the locals continued to make small adjustments to their robot during the qualification rounds.

Entering into the alliance phase, the CyberKnights were sitting in second place with a 9-2 record. It left the locals in the driver’s seat creating an alliance for the championship brackets.

“Our scouting and strategy team were diligent in their efforts using a complex data collection application they programmed themselves,” officials said in the release. “After thorough analysis of the data in a session running late into Saturday evening, they made their pick list and readied for day two.”

Southington partnereed with Team 5687, the Outliers from Portland, Maine as their first selection and chose a rookie, Team 7153, Aetos Dios from Manchester in the second round.

“Team 7153 and 195 have been working together this season helping these rookies get off the ground their very first competition season,” officials said in the release. “The kids enjoyed working together both on and off the field.”

The alliance cruised through the championship brackets to deliver Southington’s first win of the season.

Team 195 will try to carry this momentum into the upcoming Hartford District Event at Hartford Public High School. The competition will run from April 7-8.

More info, visit www.team195.com