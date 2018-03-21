Southington Recreation Department listings for the March 23 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit www.southington.org/recreation.

PLAYGROUND PROGRAM PRE-REGISTRATION—Online registration while space remains until Friday, March 23. Open to Southington children entering grades 1-6 (as of Fall 2018). Registration forms and payment due by Friday, March 23. The program takes place Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at South End School and Recreation Park. The program will begin on June 25 with three separate two-week sessions. Cost is $130 per session (max of 2 sessions per child). Info and forms at www.southington.org/playground.

SUMMER SOFTBALL LEAGUES (MEN AND WOMEN)—Register with payment by Friday, March 23 at the Southington Recreation Dept. in town hall. Open to town residents, property owners, and Southington High School graduates. A maximum of three out of town players will be permitted per team at an additional cost ($50). Cost is $525 for women’s teams, $725 for men’s teams. Completed roster forms must be accompanied by a photocopied ID for all players. Questions, call (860) 276-6289. Info and forms at www.southington.org/softball.

YOUTH SUMMER THEATER REGISTRATION (JUNIORS, WORKLIGHTS). Saturday, March 24, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., in the Derynoski Elementary School cafeteria, 240 Main St. In-person registration for Southington residents entering grades 3-5 (Juniors) or grade 6 (Worklights). Program culminates with a production on July 13. Parents must bring a copy of the student’s most recent report card as proof of grade level and residency. Cost is $100 per student (Juniors) or $125 per student (Worklights), due at registration. Program runs July 2 to July 13. More info at www.sites.google.com/site/southingtonyouthsummertheater/.

YOUTH SUMMER THEATER REGISTRATION (FOOTLIGHTS, SPOTLIGHTS). Online registration from Tuesday, March 27, 6 p.m., to Thursday, March 29, 6 p.m. Open to Southington resident students in grades 7-8 (Footlights) or 9-12 (Spotlights). Cost is $185 per student (Footlights) or $225 per student (Spotlights). A $20 sibling discount applies. Payment is due in the Recreation Department office by Tuesday, May 1. This year’s program is “High School Musical Jr.” Info and registration at www.sites.google.com/site/southingtonyouthsummertheater/.

BALLROOM, LATIN & SWING DANCE LESSONS—Wednesday, March 28 to May 30, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the Plantsville Elementary School cafeteria, 70 Church St. Open to adult couples, ages 18 and over. Cost is $60 per couple. Program details and online registration are available at www.southington.org/ballroom.

ZUMBA CLASSES FOR ADULTS—Mondays and Wednesday, April 2 to June 6, 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., at Plantsville Elementary School gym. Cost is $70. Forms and info at www.southington.org/zumba.

ADAPTIVE FITNESS CLASS—Mondays, April 16 to May 21, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., in the DePaolo Middle School gym. Open to Southington children in grades 1-12 with special needs. A specialized fitness program focused on providing a safe routine and physical outlet to boost self-esteem and confidence in a fun environment. Cost is $55 per child. Info and forms at www.southington.org/AdaptiveFitness.

TENNIS LESSONS (BEGINNERS)—Mondays, April 16 to May 14, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (Session I) or 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. (Session II) at Panthorn Park tennis courts, Burritt St. Open to Southington boys and girls, ages 4-12. Cost is $60 per student. Class size is limited. Smaller, lightweight rackets available for kids ages 4-9 to use during lessions. Info and forms at www.southington.org/SpringTennis.

TENNIS LESSONS (ADVANCED)—Saturdays, April 21 to-May 14, 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Panthorn Park tennis courts, Burritt St. Open to Southington boys and girls, ages 4-12. Cost is $60 per student. Class size is limited. Smaller, lightweight rackets available for kids ages 4-9 to use during lessions. Info and forms at www.southington.org/SpringTennis.

TENNIS: INTRO TO MATCH PLAY—Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., from April 17 to May 19 at Panthorn Park tennis courts. Open to Southington boys and girls, ages 7-14, who have previously taken lessons but aren’t experienced with strategy or scoring. Coaches will guide students and offer tips. Cost is $60 per player. Space is limited. Info and forms at www.southington.org/SpringTennis.

TENNIS: MATCH PLAY—Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., from April 17 to May 19 at Panthorn Park tennis courts. Open to Southington boys and girls, ages 7-18. Experienced players compete in organized setting with minimal assistance from coaches. Cost is $60 per player. Space is limited. Info and forms at www.southington.org/SpringTennis.

TINY HAWK SOCCER AND BASKETBALL—Five week program beginning the week of May 7 at Kennedy Middle School gym, 1071 S. Main St. Times and dates vary. Introduction program presented by Skyhawks Sports Academy. Open to Southington children ages 3-4. Cost is $75 per child. Class size limited. Info and forms at www.southington.org/skyhawks.

MINI HAWK SOCCER AND BASEBALL—Five week program beginning the week of May 7 at Kennedy Middle School gym, 1071 S. Main St. Times and dates vary. Introduction program presented by Skyhawks Sports Academy. Open to Southington children ages 4-7. Cost is $75 per child. Class size limited. Info and forms at www.southington.org/skyhawks.

CAMP RISE REGISTRATION—Registration underway as space allows through June 15. Camp RISE is open to Southington children with special needs. Session I (grades 2-5): July 2-3 and July 9-12; Session II (grades 6-12): July 16-19 and July 23-26. Sessions run 12:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. at South End Elementary School and Recreation Park. Cost varies by session. Space is extremely limited. More info and forms at www.southington.org/CampRISE

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit www.southington.org/BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

April

April 6-8, Washington DC Cherry Blossom Festival (overnight), $334-$558.

April 7, Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, $84-$94.

June

June 16, Lobster Bake in Gloucester and Rockport on Cape Ann, $154.

July

July 4, Macy’s Fireworks and Cruise, $254.

July 6-8, Gettysburg and Philadelphia (overnight), $344-$684.

July 14, Martha’s Vineyard, $114-$134.

July 14, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown, NY, $120.

August

Aug. 11-12, Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles (overnight), $254-484.

Aug. 18, Saratoga Race Course, $102.

September

Sept. 16, Rhode Island Lighthouse Cruise, $130.

Sept. 30, Garlic Festival and Hudson River Foliage Cruise, $104.

October

Oct. 6, New Hampshire Fall Foliage, $184.

Oct. 6-7, NASCAR Racing at Dover Downs (overnight), $302-$564.

Oct. 13, Boston “On Your Own,” $76.

Oct. 27, Haunted Happenings, Salem, MA, $76-$104.

November

Nov. 10, Kittery, Maine Shopping and Lobster Bake, $86-$124.

December