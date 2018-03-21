Police blotter for the March 23 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Thursday, March 1 to Monday, March 5:
- Stephanie Jones, 28, of 31 Meville Ave., Meriden, was arrested on March 4 and charged with violating probation.
- Jeffrey Erickson, 29, of 134 N. Timber Ln., Cheshire, was arrested on March 6 and charged with second degree breach of peace and interfering with officers. In a separate incident, Erickson was charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Albert Logue, 50, of 969 S. Main St., Southington, was arrested on March 8 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Corey Cyr, 21, of 323 Lazy Ln., Southington, was arrested on March 9 and charged with simple trespassing.
- Douglas Wilson, 43, of 354 Clark St., Plantsville, was arrested on March 9 and charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree assault, and second degree reckless endangerment.
- Maison Grandpre, 23, of 124 Eden Ave., Waterbury, was arrested on March 9 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and going the wrong way on a one way street.
- Lisaann Orme, 58, of 139 Dudley Town Rd., Windsor, was arrested on March 10 and charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle under suspension.
- Tyler Boudreau, 23, of 38 Parkview Dr., Southington, was arrested on March 10 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and speeding.
- Christian Hernandez, 22, of 59 Hawkins St., Waterbury, was arrested on March 10 and charged with two separate incidents of second degree failure to appear.
- Zachary Hayes, 20, of 755 Woodruff St., Southington, was arrested on March 10 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- Edgar Torres, 48, of 30 Griswold St., Meriden, was arrested on March 10 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.
- Dilan Howard, 19, of 224 Lawncrest Dr., Southington, was arrested on March 12 for second degree sexual assault and sale or delivery of alcohol to a minor.
- Anna Pacanski, 38, of 81 Russell Rd., Milldale, was arrested on March 12 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Robert Gonzalez, 35, of 164 Mount Pleasant St., Meriden, was arrested on March 12 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Reeton Jones, 49, of 310 Buckland St., Plantsville, was arrested on March 13 and charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, first degree reckless endangerment, second degree breach of peace, and illegally carrying a firearm under the influence of alcohol.
- Anthony Marinaccio, 21, of 431 Piedmont St., Waterbury, was arrested on March 14 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to drive right.
- Caitlin Bosco, 26, of 16 Hemlock Dr., Southington, was charged on March 14 with passing a standing school bus.
- Anand Rampersaud, 29, of 266 Woodtick Rd., Waterbury, was arrested on March 15 and charged with speeding and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.