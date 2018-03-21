Police blotter for the March 23 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Thursday, March 1 to Monday, March 5:

Stephanie Jones, 28, of 31 Meville Ave., Meriden, was arrested on March 4 and charged with violating probation.

Jeffrey Erickson, 29, of 134 N. Timber Ln., Cheshire, was arrested on March 6 and charged with second degree breach of peace and interfering with officers. In a separate incident, Erickson was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Albert Logue, 50, of 969 S. Main St., Southington, was arrested on March 8 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Corey Cyr, 21, of 323 Lazy Ln., Southington, was arrested on March 9 and charged with simple trespassing.

Douglas Wilson, 43, of 354 Clark St., Plantsville, was arrested on March 9 and charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree assault, and second degree reckless endangerment.

Maison Grandpre, 23, of 124 Eden Ave., Waterbury, was arrested on March 9 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and going the wrong way on a one way street.

Lisaann Orme, 58, of 139 Dudley Town Rd., Windsor, was arrested on March 10 and charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle under suspension.

Tyler Boudreau, 23, of 38 Parkview Dr., Southington, was arrested on March 10 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and speeding.

Christian Hernandez, 22, of 59 Hawkins St., Waterbury, was arrested on March 10 and charged with two separate incidents of second degree failure to appear.

Zachary Hayes, 20, of 755 Woodruff St., Southington, was arrested on March 10 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Edgar Torres, 48, of 30 Griswold St., Meriden, was arrested on March 10 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Dilan Howard, 19, of 224 Lawncrest Dr., Southington, was arrested on March 12 for second degree sexual assault and sale or delivery of alcohol to a minor.

Anna Pacanski, 38, of 81 Russell Rd., Milldale, was arrested on March 12 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Robert Gonzalez, 35, of 164 Mount Pleasant St., Meriden, was arrested on March 12 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Reeton Jones, 49, of 310 Buckland St., Plantsville, was arrested on March 13 and charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, first degree reckless endangerment, second degree breach of peace, and illegally carrying a firearm under the influence of alcohol.

Anthony Marinaccio, 21, of 431 Piedmont St., Waterbury, was arrested on March 14 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to drive right.

Caitlin Bosco, 26, of 16 Hemlock Dr., Southington, was charged on March 14 with passing a standing school bus.

Anand Rampersaud, 29, of 266 Woodtick Rd., Waterbury, was arrested on March 15 and charged with speeding and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.