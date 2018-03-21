Man arrested for domestic dispute at Residence Inn

Michael Lasek, 39, of Southington was arrested on Tuesday, March 20 after police were called to a dispute at the Residence Inn at 778 West St.

The police investigation revealed that Lasek and the victim became involved in a dispute while in a room at the hotel. During the dispute, Lasek allegedly struck the victim in the face several times, kicked the victim in the stomach, and strangled the victim, cutting off the victim’s ability to breath. Lasek also attempted to throw the victim out of the hotel’s window, and held a knife to the victim’s throat.

During the incident, the victim attempted to call 911 for help, but the accused ripped the phone from the wall and hit the victim in the head with the hotel room telephone. The victim eventually escaped the room and was found by hotel staff running through the hallway followed by the accused.

As a result of this incident, the victim sustained injuries to the face and head and was transported to a local medical facility by AMR. Because this is a domestic incident, police have withheld the name of the victim.

Lasek was charged with second degree breach of peace, interfering with an emergency call, second degree assault, second degree threatening, second degree strangulation, and second degree unlawful restraint.