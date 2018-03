Fire report for the March 23 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 44 incidents from Monday, March 5 to Monday, March 12:

Monday, March 5

10:09:27 a.m., 1131 West St., Smoke detector activation

3:05:01 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation

8:57:41 p.m., 153 Mill St., Vehicle Accident

10:34:55 p.m., 0 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle Accident

Tuesday, March 6

7:15:55 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle Accident

3:00:57 p.m., Meridden Ave. and Oakland Rd., Vehicle Accident

6:32:03 p.m., West St. and Churchill St., Vehicle Accident

6:36:13 p.m., I-84 Eastbound and S. Main St., Vehicle Accident

9:10:38 p.m., 56 South Rd., Lock-out Building

Wednesday, March 7

8:14:37 a.m., 1100 Old Turnpike Rd., Animal problem

10:23:03 a.m., West St. and I-84 Westbound, Vehicle Accident

4:38:05 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit 29, Police matter

4:43:53 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit 29, Vehicle Accident

7:21:50 p.m., 951 Marion Ave., Wrong location

7:37:35 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle Accident

8:24:42 p.m., Mill St., between Rourk and, Arcing, shorted electrical

8:54:51 p.m., 112 Old State Rd., Power line down

10:37:25 p.m., 67 Little Fawn Rd., Arcing, shorted electrical

10:39:14 p.m., 54 Glenn Dr., Trapped by power lines

11:30:17 p.m., 764 Savage St., Power line down

Thursday, March 8

12:16:03 a.m., 21 Darling St., Hazardous condition

5:12:29 a.m., 111 Knollwood Rd., Medical assist, assist EMS

3:50:11 p.m., 303 Rockwood Dr., Smoke detector activation

7:10:52 p.m., 76 Kane St., HazMat release investigation

8:40:23 p.m., 30 Lady Slipper Ln., Water or steam leak

Friday, March 9

6:41:14 a.m., 4 Brookside Dr., Power line down

8:46:05 a.m., 235 Queen St., Walmart Plaza, Sprinkler activation

5:53:42 p.m., I-84 Eastbound prior to Exit 32, Vehicle Accident

7:47:29 p.m., I-84 Westbound prior to Exit 27, Vehicle Accident

Saturday, March 10

6:39:07 a.m., 1 Darling St., Flanders West, EMS call, excluding vehicle

7:40:13 a.m., 431 Lakeview Dr., Medical assist, assist EMS

1:22:21 p.m., 328 Hobart St., Electrical wiring or equipment

2:33:13 p.m., 150 Savage St., Central station, malicious fire

8:01:39 p.m., I-691 Eastbound, Vehicle Accident

9:52:22 p.m., 1783 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Smoke detector activation

11:52:15 p.m., 273 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle Accident

11:58:22 p.m., 2194 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Passenger vehicle fire

Sunday, March 11

12:05:17 p.m., 311 Flanders St., Medical assist, assist EMS

4:48:49 p.m., 34 Hobart St., Orchards, Assist invalid

6:39:27 p.m., 60 Mountain View Rd., Building fire

9:29:25 p.m., 159 Howard Ave., Authorized controlled burning

Monday, March 12