Art listings for the March 23 edition

SUNDAY, MARCH 25

SOUTHINGTON

A JOURNEY IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF THE SAINTS. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Southington native and renowned sculptor Dale Zarrella will present “A Journey in the Footsteps of the Saints.” The man who created the crucifix for St. Dominic Church in Southington shares his journey from the isolated peninsula of Kalaupapa, Molokai, to the Vatican in Rome. Cost is $15 ($5 for students with ID) and includes a free print signed by the artist. RSVP and more info at (860) 276-1581.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 28

SOUTHINGTON

SACA MEETING – MARK PATNODE DEMO. 7 p.m. at the Gallery of the Orchards in the upstairs community room at 34 Hobart St. Mark Patnode has been featured in numerous galleries and museums.

NOW thru MARCH 31

SOUTHINGTON

SANDRA SWANSON FRIES EXHIBIT. At The Gallery of the Orchards in the upstairs community room at 34 Hobart St. Southington Arts and Crafts Association March artist of the month features watercolor paintings by Sandra Swanson Fries of Southington.

PASTEL SOCIETY EXHIBIT. At SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Artist of the month showcases work of the Connecticut Pastel Society.

APRIL 1-28

SOUTHINGTON

2018 SACA JURIED ART SHOW. At SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Annual Southington Arts and Crafts Association juried art show. Judge TBA.

APRIL 1-30

SOUTHINGTON

CARLA STERNBERG KOCH EXHIBIT. At The Gallery of the Orchards in the upstairs community room at 34 Hobart St. Southington Arts and Crafts Association April artist of the month features water paintings by Carla Sternberg Koch of Cheshire.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 25

SOUTHINGTON

SACA MEETING – ELIZABETH RHODES DEMO. 7 p.m. at the Gallery of the Orchards in the upstairs community room at 34 Hobart St. Elizabeth Rhodes is an award winning and highly recognized Connecticut pastel artist.

THURSDAY, APRIL 26

SOUTHINGTON

ARTS & CRAFTS (SPECIAL NEEDS). 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the Derynoski Elementary School cafeteria. Sponsored by Southington Recreation Dept. Cost is $15. Info and registration at southington.org/ArtsCrafts.

MAY 1-31

SOUTHINGTON

JO REMBISH EXHIBIT. At The Gallery of the Orchards in the upstairs community room at 34 Hobart St. Southington Arts and Crafts Association May artist of the month features acrylic paintings by Jo Rembish of Southington.

TUESDAY, MAY 15

SOUTHINGTON

SACA SCHOLARSHIP BANQUET. 6:30 p.m. at the Gallery of the Orchards in the upstairs community room at 34 Hobart St. All are welcome.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 23

SOUTHINGTON

SACA MEETING – MALLY DESOMMA DEMO. 7 p.m. at the Gallery of the Orchards in the upstairs community room at 34 Hobart St. Mally DeSomma’s artistry spans over thirty-five years, always searching for an interesting subject to capture on canvas.

THURSDAY, MAY 24

SOUTHINGTON

ARTS & CRAFTS (SPECIAL NEEDS). 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the Derynoski Elementary School cafeteria. Sponsored by Southington Recreation Dept. Cost is $15. Info and registration at southington.org/ArtsCrafts.

JUNE 1-30

SOUTHINGTON

JANICE ST.HILAIRE EXHIBIT. At The Gallery of the Orchards in the upstairs community room at 34 Hobart St. Southington Arts and Crafts Association June artist of the month features mostly oil and acrylic paintings by Janice St.Hilaire of Wallingford.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 20

SOUTHINGTON

SACA MEETING – MEMBERS’ CRITIQUE. 7 p.m. at the Gallery of the Orchards in the upstairs community room at 34 Hobart St. Members’ Critique by William Thomson.

JULY 1-AUG. 31

SOUTHINGTON

CATHY MICHANCZYK EXHIBIT. At The Gallery of the Orchards in the upstairs community room at 34 Hobart St. Southington Arts and Crafts Association July artist of the month features acrylic and oil paintings by Cathy Michanczyk of Plantsville.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP FOR ARTISTS. $2,000 scholarship available through the SHS guidance department provided by a partnership between Southington Community Cultural Arts (SoCCA) and Southington Arts and Crafts Association (SACA).

DRAWING COMICS WORKSHOP. Fridays, beginning July 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Learn how to draw in the style of your favorite comic books. For kids aged 6-13. Sign up at southingtonarts@gmail.com or (860) 276-1581.

SOCCA SMORGASBORG WORKSHOP. Mondays, beginning July 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Sculpture, painting, drawing, pottery and more. Sign up at southingtonarts@gmail.com or (860) 276-1581.

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS. At SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Gather a group of least 5 friends and book a private paint night on Wednesdays or any other night of the week. Choice of subject by your group available, snacks and wine provided for $45 per person ($35 pp if BYOB).

SOCCA CLASSES. Registration available for youth, teen, and adult classes. Visit southingtonarts.org or call Mary at (860) 276-1581